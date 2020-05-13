Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $61,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,256.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 345,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 335,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of LW opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

