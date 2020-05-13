Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

