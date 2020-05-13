Creative Planning Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,390,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 216,014 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

