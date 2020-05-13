Critical Survey: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Rosehill Resources (NYSE:ROSE)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.3% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Rosehill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.67 $2.73 billion $4.98 9.98 Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.06 $8.41 million $0.55 0.76

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rosehill Resources. Rosehill Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosehill Resources has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Rosehill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 11.69% 11.89% 6.86% Rosehill Resources 2.78% 33.94% 4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EOG Resources and Rosehill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 8 18 0 2.69 Rosehill Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $73.77, indicating a potential upside of 48.38%. Rosehill Resources has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Rosehill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Rosehill Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

