CROAT (CROAT) Hits One Day Volume of $85.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $77,132.89 and approximately $85.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,408,390 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

