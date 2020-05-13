Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

CFR opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

