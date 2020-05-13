Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

CW stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

