D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

