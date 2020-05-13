DA Davidson Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of AME opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

