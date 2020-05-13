Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Purchases 1,226 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DHR opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

