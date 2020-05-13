Dare Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Dare Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

