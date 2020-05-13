Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE GSY opened at C$51.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.97 million.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

