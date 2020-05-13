DHI Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

DHX opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 431,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,777.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

