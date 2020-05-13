Digirad (DRAD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Digirad has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.34. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of Digirad stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Digirad has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

