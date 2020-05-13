Dignity (LON:DTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.58% from the company’s current price.

Dignity stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.95. Dignity has a 1 year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 694 ($9.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity (LON:DTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 60.60 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 60.90 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Dignity will post 7030.0010357 EPS for the current year.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

