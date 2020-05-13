Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diploma to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,566.88 ($20.61).

Get Diploma alerts:

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,726 ($22.70) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,792.64. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.