Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.