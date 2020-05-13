Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

