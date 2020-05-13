Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar General by 37.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,209 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

