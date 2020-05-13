Dragon Option (DRAGON) Achieves Market Cap of $4,960.56

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Dragon Option has a market cap of $4,960.56 and approximately $5,947.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02078674 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00089350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00176816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

