Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Realty worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 262,612 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

