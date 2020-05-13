Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Dynatrace stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,429,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

