Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dynatrace by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

