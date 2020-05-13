Eastside Distilling (EAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 102.63% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. On average, analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

