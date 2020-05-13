Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 37.3% in April

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Wire by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $959.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.