ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.91). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.75. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

