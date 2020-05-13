Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.25%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

