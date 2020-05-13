Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.54. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

