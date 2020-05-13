Envision Solar International (EVSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

EVSI opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

A number of research firms have commented on EVSI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

