Etherparty Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $41,934.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, ACX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.02085115 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00089532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00177620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

