Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

