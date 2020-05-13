Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE ES opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

