Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $502,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,229,250 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 296,696 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

