Exelixis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,387 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 2,954 call options.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,229,250. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

