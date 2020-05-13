Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

