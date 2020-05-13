Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,442 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.