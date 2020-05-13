Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

