Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 0.62. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

