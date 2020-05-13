Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.43

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 162757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,591 shares of company stock worth $1,331,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $86,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $77,320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

