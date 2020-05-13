Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $127.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

