Financial Review: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) versus Loews (NASDAQ:L)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenlight Capital Re and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loews has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.07%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -11.02% -10.44% -3.63% Loews -0.66% 2.88% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Loews’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.44 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Loews $14.93 billion 0.56 $932.00 million $3.57 8.29

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Loews beats Greenlight Capital Re on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services. It also provides commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; and loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,805 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates a chain of 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

