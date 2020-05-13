First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.82

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 18035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

