First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 943 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

TXT opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.