First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.