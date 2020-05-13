First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Caci International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Caci International alerts:

CACI stock opened at $247.11 on Wednesday. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average of $241.92.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACI shares. ValuEngine raised Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.