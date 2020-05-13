First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of AIG opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

