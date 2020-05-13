First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 199 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,262,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,121,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $177.54 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 887.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.