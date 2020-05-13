First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,064,000 after purchasing an additional 218,108 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after acquiring an additional 807,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

