First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 192,793 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $2,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

