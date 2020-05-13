First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $778,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after purchasing an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $730,120.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,012.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

